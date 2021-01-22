What’s Going On In This Bizarre Donovan Mitchell-Shaq Exchange?

Donovan Mitchell dropped 36 points Thursday night to guide the Utah Jazz to a 129-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

But it was an exchange after the game that really raised eyebrows.

Mitchell did an interview with TNT, whose panel consists of former NBA players, including Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq, for reasons that remain unclear, said he didn’t believe in Mitchell and asked what the guard thought.

An incredibly uncomfortable exchange ensued.