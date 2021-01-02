James Harden Rumors: Celtics Among Teams To ‘Courtesy Call’ Rockets About Star Guard

Sure, Jaylen Brown has been good this season. So too has Jayson Tatum.

But that apparently hasn’t precluded the 3-3 Boston Celtics from calling the Houston Rockets about their disgruntled star.

James Harden reportedly still wants a trade from the Rockets, though one, obviously, hasn’t come to fruition.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Celtics, in addition to a few other teams, have at least made a “courtesy call” to the Rockets about Harden.

“It is not a coincidence that a number of teams such as the Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Nets and Raptors — teams that are in the “good not great” zone — have at least made a courtesy call to the Rockets, sources said,” Windhorst wrote Thursday. “Even the Bucks, sources said, at least had an internal conversation about it and ran it past Giannis Antetokounmpo before deciding not to get involved. They had to; with the current landscape, Harden’s eventual destination is on the mind of everyone in this tightly packed race.”

As it relates to the Celtics, the slow start to their season was, to a degree, expected. Whether or not that means they would be better off with Harden going forward is up for debate, however.

In three games this season, Harden is averaging 37 points and 11 assists with 5.3 rebounds per contest.

