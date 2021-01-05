Jaylen Brown Posts Hilarious Video Of Payton Pritchard After Rookie’s Big Game

Man, Jaylen Brown is ruthless.

And no, we’re not talking about his skills on the court, although that is too, but we’re talking about his social media game.

The Boston Celtics pulled out a big win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday despite not having two of their top point guards. So, players like rookie Payton Pritchard stepped up to give the team a much-needed boost throughout the night.

Brown certainly appreciated the effort put forth by Pritchard, who put up a career-high 23 points and eight assists. And what better way to celebrate than by posting a hilarious (and slightly embarrassing) old video of his new teammate?

Well, that’s exactly what Brown did. And all we can say is Pritchard has some interesting moves.

Check it out:

Pritchard got a chance to respond during his video postgame press conference, though he appeared a bit embarrassed.

“I haven’t seen that video in a long time,” he said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “That was from high school. Like, the beginning of high school I believe. Obviously, now that video’s going to start going around. But I started laughing when I seen it, but yeah. He put it out there, so yeah.”

Poor guy.

