Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Yet To Sign Michigan Extension Amid NFL Rumors

So, where will Jim Harbaugh coach next fall?

The 57-year-old recently was offered a five-year extension from Michigan but has yet to sign the contract, Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel reported Saturday, citing a source. There is optimism that Harbaugh returns as head coach of the Wolverines, but there also are reports of his eyeing a return to the NFL.

Here’s Wetzel’s report:

Michigan presented Jim Harbaugh a five year contract extension earlier this week, per industry source. Harbaugh has yet to sign the deal. Throughout the process, he expressed confidence that his previous coaching success would become apparent in Ann Arbor. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 2, 2021

Harbaugh’s stock surely has diminished since nearly a decade ago, when he arguably was the most sought-after coach in football. The former NFL quarterback led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 but his tenure in San Francisco ended in unspectacular fashion. The Michigan alum was viewed as the man capable of returning the Wolverines to the top of the college football mountain, but Harbaugh has yet to deliver the results.

In any case, this situation likely will be resolved in the near future.

