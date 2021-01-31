Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard To Undergo MRI Sunday After Calf Strain

Boston Celtics fans collectively held their breath Saturday after the heart and soul of the team went to the locker room and quickly was ruled out against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marcus Smart exited the game early in the fourth quarter, grimacing in pain and grabbing his calf after no apparent contact on the play.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens provided an update on Smart’s initial diagnosis after Boston lost 96-95 to the Lakers.

“Marcus Smart’s got a calf strain,” Stevens told reporters. “We’ll know more tomorrow. He’ll go get an MRI.”

Fingers crossed that the injury isn’t serious. With rookie Payton Pritchard already out and Kemba Walker being held out of back-to-backs, Boston can’t really afford to lose another guard.

