Martin Perez Shares Instagram Video After Re-Signing With Red Sox

Martin Perez will be back for another go-around with the Red Sox in 2021.

Perez on Saturday reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Boston, which first signed the left-hander in December 2019 after he spent seven seasons with the Texas Rangers and one with the Minnesota Twins. The 29-year-old once again is expected to factor into the Red Sox’s starting rotation.

The veteran southpaw confirmed his return to Boston via an Instagram video that’s overlaid with Eminem’s “Without Me.” It sure seems like Perez is excited to be staying with the Red Sox.

Perez made 12 starts with Boston over the course of the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season. He went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images