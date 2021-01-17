Browns Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online

The Browns on Sunday have a chance to shock the world when they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cleveland and Kansas City will square off in an AFC Divisional Round matchup for the right to participate in the AFC Championship Game. The Browns earned their way into the second-round tilt via Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Chiefs earned a first-round bye after finishing with the AFC’s best regular-season record.

Despite being huge underdogs, the Browns shouldn’t be counted out of this game. Yes, inexperience could play a major role, but Cleveland has all the talent necessary to pull off a stunning upset if it plays its best game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has to play error-free football, the defense has to create pressure against Patrick Mahomes and head coach Kevin Stefanski must ensure his team plays their most disciplined game of the season.

As for the Chiefs, the only real concern should be rust. Having rested their starters in Week 17, the Chiefs haven’t played a real game in three weeks. Kansas City also has a history of coming out of the gates sluggish in playoff games. Should that happen again, the Browns might be good enough to make them pay.

Still, it’s impossible to bet against Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions in this contest. They simply are too good — we think.

Here’s how to watch Browns-Chiefs online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images