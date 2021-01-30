Masahiro Tanaka Keeps Door Open For MLB Return After Leaving Yankees

It’s quite possible we haven’t seen the last of Masahiro Tanaka in North America.

Upon completion of his seven-year pact with the New York Yankees, Tanaka this offseason elected to return to the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan on a two-year deal.

Oftentimes, such a move would hint at the player’s time in Major League Baseball reaching its permanent end. But it doesn’t appear that’s the case for Tanaka.

Masahiro Tanaka said last night during his Rakuten news conference that he has “unfinished business” in the U.S. Signed a two-year deal with Eagles but said they would talk after this season to figure out the future, which would probably involve Tanaka testing MLB market again. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) January 30, 2021

Tanaka just turned 32 in November, so when his deal with the Eagles is done he’ll be preparing for his age 34 season. Presumably, he’ll still be effective enough to return to MLB at that point if he so chooses and resume his role as a solid mid-rotation arm.

