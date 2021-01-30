MLB Rumors: Cardinals Agree To Acquire Nolan Arenado From Rockies

Nolan Arenado is on the move.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire the third baseman from the Colorado Rockies.
USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported that Arenado still needs to approve the trade, and the deal will not be completed Friday night.
Rosenthal reported earlier Friday that Colorado was in discussions with St. Louis, and it appears those talks came to fruition.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan also provided some additional details:
Arenado, 29, is a five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger. He also has won eight Gold Gloves and four platinum gloves. He does, however, have six years left on his eight-year contract.
As Passan noted, there’s still plenty to hash out before the deal becomes official. But it appears the National League Central now has a new favorite team to win the division in 2020.