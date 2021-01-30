MLB Rumors: Cardinals Agree To Acquire Nolan Arenado From Rockies

Nolan Arenado is on the move.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire the third baseman from the Colorado Rockies.

BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported that Arenado still needs to approve the trade, and the deal will not be completed Friday night.

The deal will not be completed tonight. Nolan Arenado still has to formally approve it and negotiate his opt-out clause. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 30, 2021

Rosenthal reported earlier Friday that Colorado was in discussions with St. Louis, and it appears those talks came to fruition.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also provided some additional details:

There are still procedural things to square away before the Arenado-to-St. Louis trade is official. A lot of money would be exchanging hands, and Arenado would be deferring money as well. Arenado still needs to sign off on it. But this is expected to be finalized in near future. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 30, 2021

Arenado, 29, is a five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger. He also has won eight Gold Gloves and four platinum gloves. He does, however, have six years left on his eight-year contract.

As Passan noted, there’s still plenty to hash out before the deal becomes official. But it appears the National League Central now has a new favorite team to win the division in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images