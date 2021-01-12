MLB Rumors: Rob Manfred Told Teams To Prepare For 162-Game Regular Season

It’s hard to believe, but baseball will be here before we know it.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in February with the full squad right behind them.

There’s been plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming 2021 Major League Baseball season, particularly if it will start on time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And even though a vaccine has begun to roll out, athletes do not get to jump the line in order to receive it.

It’s also worth noting the NBA is in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak that has forced postponements of games the last two days.

Still, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants his teams to prepare for a normal spring training and 162-game regular season, USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported, citing three sources close to the situation.

The 2021 season is set to begin April 1.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sport Images