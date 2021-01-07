MLB Rumors: Tomoyuki Sugano Will Remain In Japan With Yomiuri Giants

The Tomoyuki Sugano sweepstakes has come to an end.
The right-handed pitcher had until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to an agreement with a Major League Baseball. But according to multiple reports, that did not happen.
Sugano won two MVP awards and two Sawamura Awards as the best pitcher in Japan with the Giants.
Reports suggested he was in talks with the San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox also reportedly showed interest in the pitcher.
We could be doing this all again next year, though, as Sugano can try to sign a deal with an MLB team in 2022.