MLB Rumors: Tomoyuki Sugano Will Remain In Japan With Yomiuri Giants

The Tomoyuki Sugano sweepstakes has come to an end.

The right-handed pitcher had until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to an agreement with a Major League Baseball. But according to multiple reports, that did not happen.

Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano did not come to an agreement on a contract with a major league team before his posting window expired and will return to Nippon Professional Baseball for 2021, sources tell ESPN. He will be eligible to come to MLB as a free agent before 2022 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2021

Sugano headed back to Yomiuri Giants, source tells The Athletic. No agreement with MLB club. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 7, 2021

Tomoyuki Sugano will not sign with an MLB team, per source. His deadline to agree to an MLB deal just passed, so he will stay with the Yomiuri Giants and can attempt to come to MLB again next offseason if he chooses. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 7, 2021

Sugano won two MVP awards and two Sawamura Awards as the best pitcher in Japan with the Giants.

Reports suggested he was in talks with the San Diego Padres. The Boston Red Sox also reportedly showed interest in the pitcher.

We could be doing this all again next year, though, as Sugano can try to sign a deal with an MLB team in 2022.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images