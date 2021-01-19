NBA Rumors: Nets’ Kyrie Irving Helps George Floyd’s Family Buy Home

Love him or hate him, Kyrie Irving continues to use his platform for the greater good.

The Brooklyn Nets star even helped buy a house for the family of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May 2020, per ESPN.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson recently confirmed the news.

Irving apparently isn’t the only celebrity to lend his influence to the cause, either.

“Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney,” Jackson added, via ESPN.

Irving donated money to purchase the home roughly half a year ago, per The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

What a guy.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images