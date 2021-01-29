NESN Celebrates Black History Month With New Content To Air Across Network

NESN is proud to announce a new slate of programming that will air across the network throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.

NESN has produced three new episodes of “My Story” and 28 original vignettes that will air each day showcasing and honoring significant contributions Black athletes, coaches and stars have made to sports in New England. The new 30-minute “My Story” episodes will highlight the stories of Devin and Jason McCourty, Dana Barros, and brothers James and Joe Jones.

NESN also will re-air the Pumpsie Green “My Story episode.” The full schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Tuesday, Feb. 2

8 p.m. — “My Story: Devin & Jason McCourty”

Tuesday, Feb. 9

8 p.m. — “My Story: Dana Barros”

Tuesday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. — “My Story: James & Joe Jones”

Tuesday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. — “My Story: Pumpsie Green”

The 28 original vignettes will feature the stories of John Thompson, Earl Wilson, the Nashua Dodgers, James Brown performing at Boston Garden, Mo Vaughn, the 1964 Boston Celtics first NBA all-Black starting five, Jim Rice, Julius Erving, Marilyn Bevans, Reggie Lewis, Dee Brown, Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston (in Lewiston, ME), Bobby Grier, Donna Summers performing at Fenway Park, John Thomas, Mebrahtom “Meb” Keflezighi, Willie O’Ree, Louise Mae Stokes, Patrick Ewing, Marvin Hagler, Charlie Titus, Corey Dillon, Pumpsie Green, Chuck Cooper, Blake Bolden, Ron Burton and Medina Dixon.

The vignettes will be broadcast on the network throughout the entire month, posted on NESN’s social media channels, and hosted on www.NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

The Boston Bruins will honor hockey pioneer, Willie O’Ree by retiring his number Thursday, Feb. 18. NESN will carry the entire pregame ceremony and banner raising.

NESN’s “Dining Playbook,” hosted by Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson, will debut a brand-new episode at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6th, featuring local Black-owned restaurants, businesses, and companies that donate a portion of their proceeds to minority communities and charities. The episode will highlight James Beard Award semifinalist and MIDA executive chef Douglass Williams, a local wine shop that features Black-owned wines, and Jamaica Plain’s Ethiopian restaurant Blue Nile.

For more information on NESN’s celebration of Black History Month, visit www.NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth or follow @NESN on on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Thumbnail photo via NESN