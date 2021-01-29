Celtics Injuries: Brad Stevens Provide Updates On Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford

The Boston Celtics have been battling injuries and COVID-19 all year, but it finally seems the team is getting closer to full health.

Romeo Langford has yet to play a gam for Boston due to offseason wrist surgery. Payton Pritchard, meanwhile, is recovering from a Grade I MCL sprain in his right knee.

Head coach Brad Stevens provided updates on the duo Friday during his media availability.

“Both are doing a little bit more. Payton’s a lot closer than Romeo,” he told reporters. “But I don’t know what that means.”

Pritchard’s original timeline was at least two weeks, and reportedly could return as early as the Celtics’ Feb. 3 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Langford’s timeline always has been unknown, but getting both back into the lineup certainly will be beneficial to Boston.

