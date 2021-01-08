NFL Wild Card Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Confident In Seahawks, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

Did you lose your fantasy football league or survivor pool, football fans?

Well, there’s no time like the present to try and make it all back. And with six NFL playoff games set to take place over the weekend, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here’s our best-bet parlay ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills OVER 51 points

The No. 2 Bills enter their wild card clash having scored more points (31.3 per game) than 30 other teams this season. Quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs have propelled the Buffalo passing attack to record the third-most yards in the NFL, despite having just the 11th most passing attempts. When it comes to facing the total, the 13-3 Bills beat it in 11 of 16 games including a 5-3 clip in Buffalo. The No. 7 Colts beat the line in six of their eight away games, as well. Indianapolis, which was led by its defense during the first half of the season, has come into its own offensively. The Colts enters the postseason clash having averaged 28-plus points per game with six games of 30 points or more.

Seattle Seahawks to win OUTRIGHT (-175) over Los Angeles Rams

The No. 3 Seahawks are a three-point favorite as they get set to host the No. 6 Rams. The matchup will be the third time the two NFC West rivals met this season, splitting the series. Seattle earned the most recent win, a 20-9 verdict, during Week 16. Notably, it seems the Rams will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff while All-Pro safety Jamal Adams should be available for the Seahawks. Seattle has taken a step back after its offense looked dominant during the first half of the season, but during that time the Seahawks defense came into its own and held opponents to 24 points or less in each of the last eight games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8) at Washington Redskins

We probably would’ve been confident in Tom Brady’s Buccaneers against any lackluster NFC East champion, but with the way Washington won (cough, cough Doug Peterson) we are all-in. Tampa Bay is one of just two road favorites on the weekend and are favored by the second-most points of any team this weekend. It may be well-deserved, though, as the 11-5 Buccaneers are third in the league in points scored and have the league’s best rushing defense. The Football Team has been led by its pass defense (second fewest yards allowed), but with an offense that’s 25th in points scored and 30th in yards allowed, we just can’t see any way Washington is able to score enough points to keep it tight.

Payout: $100 to win $576

