The NHL season begins Wednesday, meaning its final round of training camp COVID-19 testing has concluded.

The league announced a total of 27 positive tests with 17 (!) of them being on the Dallas Stars. Dallas’ opening game against the Florida Panthers already has been postponed.

The 17 Stars players mostly are “asymptomatic” and “recovering without complication.”

Should a player test positive for the virus during the regular season, they will be named publicly.