NHL Bad Beats: Thoughts And Prayers To Bettors Who Had Kings, Under

If you had tickets for either the Los Angeles Kings or the under, we’re sorry for your terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

Marcus Johannson’s one-timer with 10 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

And if you think that’s bad, well, we’re just getting started.

The only reason the game even went to overtime was because Minnesota teammate Ryan Suter tied the game with 0.3 left in regulation. The game-tying goal forced overtime at 3-all, losing it for all those who bet the under on the 5.5 total.

The Kings went into the game +110, as well.