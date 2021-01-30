Palmeiras Vs. Santos Live Stream: Watch Copa Libertadores Final Online, On TV

The bragging rights either Palmeiras or Santos will claim will resonate far beyond Brazil’s borders.

The teams will meet Saturday in Rio de Janeiro at Maracana in the 2020 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Final. Palmeiras seeks its second Copa Libertadores title and first since 1999. Santos targets its fourth Copa Libertadores crown and its first since 2011.

The Palmeiras-Santos winner will represent South America in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, which will kick off next week.

Here’s when and how to watch Palmeiras versus Santos in the United States:

When: Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

