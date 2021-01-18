Patrick Chung Among Patriots Tweeting Their Support For Tom Brady

Three New England Patriots players have gone from teammates to fans this weekend.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Brandon Bolden and safety Patrick Chung tweeted in support of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night as the QB’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Chung tweeted out, “Let’s go tommy.”

Edelman quote-tweeted Brady with the “goat” emoji.

Bolden’s wearing a Brady Bucs jersey with the inscription, “B.B. Miss you my brother! Tom Brady 12.”

Edelman (2009-2019), Chung (2009-2012, 2014-2019) and Bolden (2012-2017, 2019) all were longtime teammates of Brady’s.

Chung and Bolden opted out for the 2020 season but are expected back. All three players are signed by the Patriots for 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images