Rob Gronkowski Details Cheesy ‘Super Celebration’ As Bucs Reach Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski really knows how to party.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end revealed Monday morning on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” he celebrated his team’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game by dancing in the locker room and eating a burrito, which contained as much cheese as possible.

“We celebrated in the locker room already, and now I just ate my burrito,” Gronkowski said. “And let me tell you: that was my super celebration. I had a burrito and I had it with all the queso possibly that I could have. And don’t worry, it wasn’t just queso. It was sour cream too.

“I just deserved it after running around and blocking people all game. And now I’m on the bus, and we’re headed to the airport.”

Although Gronkowski only caught one pass for 29 yards during Buccaneers-Packers, we only can assume he referred to his ample blocking in a comedic sense — as he has done a few times this season.

Gronkowski followed his burrito celebration by joining Tom Brady in a spin-off of their famous Instagram video from 2019, in which the then-New England Patriots marked their AFC Championship Game win as only they could.

Brady and Gronkowski have left New England, but their success and celebrations show they haven’t changed too much.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Images