Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Remake Iconic Instagram After NFC Title Game

Tom Brady has dropped the mic… again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a familiar, celebratory message after reaching his 10th Super Bowl.

It just so happens to again feature tight end Rob Gronkowski and P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys For Life,” which were both part of the original, iconic work of art, too.

Check it out:

Brady’s Instagram certainly will ring a bell to those in New England, even down to the same “W” caption.

It was an almost identical post to the one Brady shared back in January 2019 after the Patriots defeated the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It was, before Sunday, the last conference championship game Brady won.

Brady will return to the Super Bowl after he helped the Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Now, whether it be very much calculated or very much ironic, Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers will face Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Oh, how things have come full circle.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK