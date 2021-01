Are you ready, Bruins fans?

Boston opens its 2020-21 NHL season Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. And to get fans pumped up, the team released a hype video a few hours before puck drop.

The video features highlights from games against the Devils, and includes some pretty big hits, too.

It’s pretty awesome. Check it out below:

Puck drops on NESN at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images