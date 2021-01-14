Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis Questionable Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics had nine players on the injury report ahead of their Friday game against the Orlando Magic.

That is, if the game gets played, considering their last three contests have been postponed due to the two reported positive tests.

But Boston practiced Thursday, so things are looking up for the the team getting back on the court at TD Garden.

“Obviously our biggest concern is with any positive tests within the organization, and their own health,” head coach Brad Stevens said in his media availability. “The basketball stuff can be second to that, and we’ll be ready for whenever we get to play again. Though it’s obviously been unique. This is the first time we’ve been in the gym at all, with the exception of getting ready to walk through against Miami on Sunday night before that game got called off.”

Not every member of the Boston Celtics is back, though.