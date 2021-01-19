This Steph Curry 3-Pointer Over Anthony Davis Is Downright Baffling

This is ridiculous

by

Steph Curry is absurd.

The Golden State Warriors guard was up to his old tricks late in Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers. With just over a minute left in the game and Warriors leading by two, Curry drained a step-back 3-pointer over Anthony Davis for one of the best plays you’ll see all NBA season.

Displaying jaw-dropping footwork, Curry put Davis, one of the best defenders in basketball, off balance before nailing a 3-pointer in his face. The clip is worth a few extra looks just to focus on Curry’s handles.

Check this out:

Bonkers.

Curry finished the game with 26 points. The Warriors now are 7-6 on the season.

More Basketball:

Why These NBA GMs Love (Or Hate) Trading With Celtics

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related