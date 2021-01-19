Patriots Projected To Receive These Compensatory Picks In 2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots lost a slew of key free agents last offseason, with star quarterback Tom Brady headlining that exodus.

They’ll receive some compensation for those departures this spring.

Nick Korte of Over The Cap projects the Patriots will receive three compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft: a third-rounder for Brady and two fourth-rounders for linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.

The compensatory pick formula is complicated — in essence, it weighs each team’s incoming and outgoing free agents and rewards teams that lost more than they gained with draft capital — and Korte acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding this COVID-altered season made projecting this year’s comp picks especially difficult.

I've released my final projection for the 2021 compensatory picks.



Due to all the changes that have happened in 2020, I do not expect to be as accurate on this projection as I have been in the past. Don't be surprised if I get a few of these wrong.https://t.co/rGEtwmCvfz — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 19, 2021

The Patriots should be in line for one of the more substantial comp pick packages, though. In Korte’s projection, they’re the only team to receive three selections in the third or fourth round. (The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys each are projected to land one third and one fourth.)

The Brady third-rounder will help offset the punishment the NFL levied against New England for its videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline late in the 2019 season. The league docked the Patriots a 2021 third-round pick and fined the organization $1.1 million.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ full slate of 2021 selections, including the projected compensatory picks. Exact draft slots from the fourth round on will be finalized once the comp pick distribution is announced.

First round, 15th overall

Second round, 47th overall

Third round, compensatory

Fourth round

Fourth round, compensatory

Fourth round, compensatory

Fifth round

Sixth round (via Dallas)

Sixth round

Seventh round

