Tottenham Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Plenty has changed since Liverpool and Tottenham last met.

Liverpool will visit Tottenham on Thursday in a Premier League game between the fifth- and sixth-place teams in the standings, respectively.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 on Dec. 19 to move atop the Premier League standings. Since then, the Reds have played seven Premier League games, winning only one, drawing three and losing three. Meanwhile, Tottenham is unbeaten in its last eight games in all competitions.

Here’s when and how to watch Tottenham versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Thursday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422291-gini-wijnaldum-liverpool-trophies-want-win-fa-cup" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>