Trade Perhaps Saves Pacers’ Caris LeVert’s Life After Physical Reveals Cancer

Everything happens for a reason, right?

The NBA is a business, but having to uproot your life from Brooklyn to Indiana certainly may not be an ideal situation for many players around the league.

That’s what happened to Caris LeVert, when the Nets traded him to the Pacers in a blockbuster four-team deal that allowed Brooklyn to obtain James Harden.

But it may have ended up saving his life.

The 26-year-old wing was ruled out indefinitely by Indiana on Jan. 16 after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney. Upon further medical tests, it appears it was cancerous.

The Pacers on Tuesday announced LeVert underwent a successful procedure to “treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney.”

While he’ll remain out indefinitely, he’s anticipated to make a full recovery from the disease more commonly known as kidney cancer, the press release said.

Now, it’s scary to imagine how far the disease could have spread in his body had LeVert not been traded.

Best of luck.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images