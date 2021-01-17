Caris LeVert ‘Out Indefinitely’ After Trade To Pacers

It looks like we know what was holding up the blockbuster NBA trade that transpired last week.

The Indiana Pacers on Saturday announced that Caris LeVert, whom the team just acquired from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team deal that also involved James Harden and Victor Oladipo, will be out indefinitely.

According to the team, an MRI in his team physical revealed a small mass on his left kidney that requires further medical tests.

Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed.https://t.co/3HSGQLXTvD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2021

In the original reported details of the trade, the Pacers made out great getting LeVert and a second-round pick while moving Oladipo, who was on an expiring contract.

It looks like to get the deal done, a 2024 second-round pick Brooklyn received in the deal from Cleveland is now headed to Indiana.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in the team-issued statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

Hopefully the mass is nothing serious.

