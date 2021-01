Tuukka Rask was on a mission Thursday.

The Boston Bruins netminder entered the squad’s clash on a hot streak against the Philadelphia Flyers, and kept it going in Boston’s 5-4 shootout win.

Rask was unstoppable throughout overtime and the shootout for the B’s en route to the exciting come-from-behind victory.

For more on his night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images