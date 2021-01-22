Here’s Why Matt Grzelcyk Didn’t Play During Overtime In Bruins’ Win Vs. Flyers

It’s been a rough couple of days for Matt Grzelcyk.

The Bruins defenseman fell awkwardly on his arm during Boston’s loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday in the third period and did not return.

Thankfully, he didn’t miss any time and played during the B’s 5-4 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night.

But Grzelcyk appeared to jam his leg into the boards in the second period. The blue liner didn’t go down the tunnel nor did he need to be removed from the game. He did, however, remain on the bench in overtime.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy explained.