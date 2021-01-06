Two Browns Players Charged For Drag Racing Ahead Of Wild Card Weekend

Two Cleveland Browns players have landed in hot water as the team prepares for its first playoff game since 2003.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receiver Rashard Higgins were cited by police in Westlake, Ohio (about 10 miles from the Browns’ practice facility) for drag racing Tuesday morning, according to ESPN. They were pulled over around 9:30 a.m. ET.

Each player received a $124 ticket, per the report.

“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” a team spokesman said Tuesday.

“Police also conducted a probable cause search in one of the vehicles for a suspected marijuana joint,” ESPN’s report stated. “Police didn’t specify which vehicle had the suspected joint, and neither Higgins nor Willis was cited for it.”

This certainly is the last thing the Browns need to worry about right now, especially as Cleveland battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Browns will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card game Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images