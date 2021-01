Payton Pritchard is something else.

The Celtics rookie has made himself useful plenty of times during Boston’s first nine games of the season. And he did so again Wednesday night.

Pritchard was in the right place at the right time in the final seconds against the Miami Heat, collecting a rebound after a missed shot by Marcus Smart and putting it back to win the game with 00.2 on the clock.

Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:

We can’t wait to see what more this kid has up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images