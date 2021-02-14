2021 Daytona 500 Sees First Huge Wreck After Just 13 Laps

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for the 2021 Daytona 500 produce its first major wreck.

On Lap 14, Kyle Busch bumped the rear of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell, sending the No. 20 Toyota Camry into Aric Almirola, who then hit Alex Bowman. When the dust settled, 16 cars were involved in the first “Big One” from this year’s running of “The Great American Race.”

Ryan Newman, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch were among those caught up in the carnage at Daytona International Speedway.

Take a look at this huge Daytona 500 wreck from multiple angles:

CRASH!



Multiple contenders are collected in this early accident in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/qZro3YXsTj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 14, 2021

The FOX broadcast shared a graphic of all the drivers collected in the crash.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’ll happen at Daytona.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images