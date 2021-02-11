Alex Cora Bids Farewell To Andrew Benintendi With Instagram Post

The Red Sox on Wednesday dealt Benintendi to the Royals

Alex Cora took time Thursday morning to appreciate Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox on Wednesday dealt Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in a deal that will send five players — three of which will be named later — to Boston. The 26-year-old outfielder played under Cora for two seasons, including the 2018 World Series championship campaign.

Check out this Instagram post Cora shared Thursday:

“Thank you #Benihana”

Obviously, Cora’s post includes photos of the legendary catch Benintendi made in Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

While parting with the homegrown outfielder surely wasn’t easy for Boston, Red Sox fans should be excited about the still-developing return.

