Here Are Details Surrounding Red Sox-Royals Andrew Benintendi Trade

The Andrew Benintendi trade is happening, and more details are emerging about the big event.

Three teams — the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals — are involved in a trade that will send Benintendi to the midwest.

Here’s how the trade breaks down.

— OF Andrew Benintendi goes from Red Sox to Royals

— OF Khalil Lee goes from Royals to Mets

— OF Franchy Cordero goes from Royals to Red Sox

— RHP Josh Winckowski goes from Mets to Red Sox

There also are two players to be named later from Kansas City, and one from New York.