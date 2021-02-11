Here Are Details Surrounding Red Sox-Royals Andrew Benintendi Trade

The Andrew Benintendi trade is happening, and more details are emerging about the big event.
Three teams — the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals — are involved in a trade that will send Benintendi to the midwest.
Here’s how the trade breaks down.
— OF Andrew Benintendi goes from Red Sox to Royals
— OF Khalil Lee goes from Royals to Mets
— OF Franchy Cordero goes from Royals to Red Sox
— RHP Josh Winckowski goes from Mets to Red Sox
There also are two players to be named later from Kansas City, and one from New York.
Not too shabby.
Opening Day is slated for April 1.