NESN Logo Sign In

It seems Josh Winckowski is in the “just tell me where to report and who I’m playing for and I’ll be there” territory.

For the second time this offseason, the pitching prospect has been traded as part of a major deal. The 2016 15th-round pick of the Blue Jays had spent the first few years of his pro career in the Toronto organization, up until getting traded to the New York Mets last month in the Steven Matz trade.

His stay with the Mets was a brief one, as he was sent to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the three-team deal that landed Andrew Benintendi with the Kansas City Royals.

So, Winckowski, obviously fatigued of all the movement, made a fitting change to his Instagram bio after the deal went down.

Indeed, Winckowski is a member of the Red Sox.