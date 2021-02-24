Losing their second straight certainly hurts, but when Doncic hits two shots like that, there’s not much you can do.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

ALL-STARS GONNA ALL-STAR

Tatum, Brown and Doncic were announced to the NBA All-Star team prior to the game, and they showed they were deserving early, leading their teams out of the gate.

Tatum and Brown had nine points apiece for the Celtics in the opening quarter.

Additionally, Walker supported with five points of his own to add some balance to the starting rotation’s scoring effort.

But Doncic’s game-high 11-points led the way for Dallas, and he did this:

At the end of the quarter, the Mavericks narrowly led the Celtics 33-31 after one quarter, despite shooting just 25% from 3-point range.

Rookie Payton Pritchard, getting subbed in and providing a bit of a spark for Boston, gave them some momentum with a lob to Robert Williams late in the frame.

Big fans of this duo#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ypul5GZtk5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 24, 2021

BACK-AND-FORTH

It remained a tight game through the second, with neither team creating more than five points of separation.

Pritchard kept dishing the ball, setting Semi Ojeleye with a corner-3 that tied up the game.

Finally, Pritchard even hit a triple of his own after experiencing a bit of a rut shooting as of late.