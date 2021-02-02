Chris Godwin Reveals Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Week Message To Bucs

Tampa Bay’s entire starting offensive line: zero, zero, zero, zero, zero.

A smattering of Bucs veterans (Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh) have experienced the Super Bowl spotlight and the prolonged, at times exhausting lead-up that comes with it. Brady has made sure the others know what they’re in for.

Godwin, Brady’s No. 2 receiver behind Evans, said Monday the 43-year-old quarterback has stressed the importance of managing emotions as Sunday’s Super Bowl LV matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs approaches.

“That’s something (where) having a guy like Tom on your team really comes in handy,” Godwin told SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts Shae Peppler and Charlie Weis. “Because obviously, this is his 10th Super Bowl. He’s been here a couple times, I guess, and the biggest thing that he was mentioning to us as a team is to do just that — temper your emotions.”

Players and coaches are put through a gauntlet of media obligations during the days before a Super Bowl, though those have been scaled back this year due to COVID-19. The gameday schedule also is significantly different than what players are accustomed to.

“Even as you get to game day, it’s a long, long day,” Godwin said. “Not only waiting around in the hotel for most of the day, but when you get to your field, it’s not like your normal pregame routine. It’s extended by, like, an extra 45 minutes before the game, and then you have the extended halftime.

“It’s definitely a drawn-out process, so you have to do a good job of not getting too high too early and make sure that you’re peaking at the right moment. Just try to stay in the moment, stay where you’re at and don’t look too far ahead.”

The Buccaneers are seeking their first Super Bowl title since 2002. Brady is looking to hoist his seventh Lombardi Trophy one year after leaving the New England Patriots.

