Cam Newton Isn’t Prepared To Give Up On NFL Career Just Yet

Cam Newton isn’t calling it quits just yet.

The veteran quarterback just wrapped up his one-year deal with the Patriots, and his brief stint with New England was iffy at best.

Newton went 7-8 during his lone season with the Pats. He completed eight passing touchdowns, rushed for 12 and was intercepted 10 times.

And while his future in the league remains uncertain, Newton isn’t considering retirement as free agency approaches.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that,” Newton said on an upcoming episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, per the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it.”

In fact, he thinks, “There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

To say Newton is a mixed bag is a bit of an understatement. It’ll be interesting to see which team, if any, takes a chance on him in 2021 — or beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images