The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is just around the corner with “The Great American Race” set for Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Leading up to that, though, will be Wednesday’s Daytona 500 qualifying event under the lights.

Who will earn the pole position? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here is how to watch Daytona 500 qualifying online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports App

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images