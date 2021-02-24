How Eduardo Rodriguez Fared Facing Batters For First Time This Spring

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez faced batters for the first time in spring training Tuesday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher missed the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season after contracting myocarditis as a result of battling COVID-19.

Rodriguez was coming off his best season in 2019 after going 19-6, and is hopeful to pick up where he left off come the 2021 campaign.

But the southpaw seems to be healthy and ready to go, and that appeared to be true during his outing Tuesday afternoon.

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, “Eduardo Rodriguez faced three hitters and threw 15 pitches, nine for strikes. Bunch of teammates came out to watch him. Good seeing him back on the mound after the travails of last season.”

Not too shabby.

Opening Day is slated for April 1 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images