The New York Islanders made a little franchise history Monday night with one impressive third-period feat.

The Isles prevented the Sabres from taking a single shot on goal in the final frame during New York’s 3-1 win over Buffalo at First Niagra Center.

That’s right, the Sabres failed to register a single puck on net in 20 straight minutes.

For the first time in franchise history, the #Isles did not allow a shot on goal for an entire period.



Read more in our 5️⃣ Takeaways from tonight’s win! ⬇️https://t.co/OaDQlYqwdA — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 16, 2021

That’s not something you see everyday.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images