Jonathan Papelbon Honors Dustin Pedroia With Truly Awesome Comments

Love for Dustin Pedroia poured in from across Red Sox Nation on Monday, with Jonathan Papelbon among those leading the charge.

Pedroia officially announced his retirement after 15 years in Boston. And while David Ortiz’s words for his former teammate will be difficult to top, Papelbon’s were nonetheless excellent, too.

Check out this statement from the longtime Red Sox closer.

“Dustin is the most inspiring person and player I have ever been around. He makes everyone around him a better player and person. He is a first ballot Hall of Famer! I am lucky to call him a friend, and to have played with him and win a world championship with him. He is an amazing husband, father, son, friend, and athlete. Diamonds are forever and so is Dustin Pedroia.”

Pedroia retires a Red Sox legend as well as a borderline Hall of Famer.

He won an American League MVP, four Gold Glove Awards and was a key contributor on two World Series championship teams.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images