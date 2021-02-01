Twitter Celebrates Dustin Pedroia, As Red Sox Legend Announces Retirement

Let the tributes flow.

Dustin Pedroia receives widespread praise Tuesday in the aftermath of his retirement from Major League Baseball. Having played key roles in three of the Boston Red Sox’s four World Series-winning teams this century, Pedroia retires as a club legend and potential Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. It only makes sense Twitter celebrates his career on the day it ends officially.

Thank you for every…

Laser Hit

Double Play Turned

Hop at Second

Filthy Jersey

Electric Soundbite

World Series Championship pic.twitter.com/Kq4x6Ra5n7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 1, 2021

Happy Trails, Dustin Pedroia! pic.twitter.com/j077a3yw6z — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) February 1, 2021

Dustin Pedroia was the heart and soul of those #RedSox World Series championships, and his legacy will live forever in Boston. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 1, 2021

Congratulations to the one and only Dustin Pedroia on a historic career.



Thank you for taking us along for the ride. #DP15 pic.twitter.com/Z2rQnLfXCG — Wilson Ball Gloves (@wilsonballglove) February 1, 2021

Dustin Pedroia played with more heart and grit than most of the league combined. He led by example every single day… A true grinder. I consider myself lucky to have played alongside him. Here’s to the next chapter, buddy. You did it the right way. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 1, 2021

Pedroia played his entire 15-year career with the Red Sox. He played a key role on three World Series-winning teams, earned four All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards at second base and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and MVP in 2008.

With such a list of accomplishments on his résumé, it’s safe to say these much-deserved Twitter tributes only are the start of a much-larger group of them.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images