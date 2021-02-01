Twitter Celebrates Dustin Pedroia, As Red Sox Legend Announces Retirement

Let the tributes flow.
Dustin Pedroia receives widespread praise Tuesday in the aftermath of his retirement from Major League Baseball. Having played key roles in three of the Boston Red Sox’s four World Series-winning teams this century, Pedroia retires as a club legend and potential Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. It only makes sense Twitter celebrates his career on the day it ends officially.
Pedroia played his entire 15-year career with the Red Sox. He played a key role on three World Series-winning teams, earned four All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards at second base and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and MVP in 2008.
With such a list of accomplishments on his résumé, it’s safe to say these much-deserved Twitter tributes only are the start of a much-larger group of them.