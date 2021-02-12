NESN Logo Sign In

Basketball players essentially have two different heights.

There’s however tall they stand in sneakers, and then there is their actual length in stature.

Kemba Walker, for example, officially is listed at 6 feet, though at points in his career we was listed one inch taller. It’s not a hot take to say that can’t be accurate.

The Boston Celtics point guard has been experiencing a bit of a slump shooting the basketball of late, though his efforts in other areas of the game have been pretty solid.

But to add insult to injury, Walker’s coach may have blown up his spot in regards to his height in his pregame interview with NBC Sports Boston broadcaster Brian Scalabrine.

“We watched a bunch of clips today and everybody had been asking about Kemba’s struggles and nobody is putting more pressure on himself than Kemba, right?” Stevens said, defending Walker.

“But we all can do better for Kemba. We can deliver the ball when it needs to be delivered to him and screen better for him. We can execute better so when the ball gets to the second side he’s got a little bit more space. If you don’t have any of that stuff, if you’re 5-foot-10, it’s hard. Or 5-foot-11, it’s hard.

“I don’t know what he’s listed at, I probably just threw him under the bus there and let out the most obvious secret in the world, right?”

Walker always has been known as a highly skilled undersized guard, and he himself shared he’s actually 5-foot-11 in 2019 at the Celtics’ Shamrock Gala.

But Stevens has caused a stir about a player’s height in the past, so the he is expecting another scenario like the last.

“I told everybody (Jayson) Tatum was 6-foot-10 in the summer and everybody went nuts. So now, they can go nuts over that.”

