Kyrie Irving Gives Honest Assessment Of Nets After Loss Vs. Pistons

Kyrie Irving clearly is unhappy with the Nets.

Brooklyn dropped its third straight game Tuesday night in a 122-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons, and haven’t been all that great on defense since the arrival of James Harden.

Irving looked visibly frustrated as time winded down in the fourth quarter.

And after the game, he didn’t hold back on what he thought about the Nets play.

“I don’t think we go out every single day of our lives and sacrifice the time in order to be average at anything,” he told reporters. “… We look very average. And we have the talent that the eye test presents that we should be dominating.”

He certainly has a point, considering the team boasts talent like Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant.

There’s still plenty of season left for the Nets to be above average, though.

