MacKenzie Blackwood shined bright for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins fell to the Devils at TD Garden 3-2, and Blackwood was one of the biggest reasons why.

Blackwood stopped 25 of the Bruins’ 27 shots on the night, but his most impressive save came with under a minute left as Boston made their final push to knot the score up at three.

Blackwood's biggest stop of the night came with under a minute left as Boston made their final push to knot the score up at three.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images