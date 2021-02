NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk lit the lamp or the first time in 2021 on Thursday night.

The Bruins forward struck for the first time in his first 10 games of the season to get Boston on the board first as they battled the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

The B’s were in a 2-0 hole late in the second period before DeBrusk stepped up and cut the deficit in half.

For more on the youngster’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images