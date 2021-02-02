Marwin Gonzalez Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Among Teams Still Interested

The Major League Baseball free agency market, after a slow start, has started to heat up with spring training drawing near.

So it should be little surprise that Marwin Gonzalez is seeing increased attention.

Last week, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported the Red Sox were eyeing Gonzalez. That report was followed up Tuesday by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who said Boston is among “a half dozen” teams kicking the tires on Gonzalez.

The Red Sox added some versatility with the signing of Kiké Hernández, and bringing in someone like Gonzalez would only further that depth and flexibility. Gonzalez hit .248 with a .698 OPS, 77 RBIs and 20 homers over 167 contests over two seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old can play pretty much anywhere in the infield and corner outfield. A reliable enough bat, Gonzalez could play the same support role as Hernández in that he can be an everyday infielder if need be, but also serve as the de facto fourth outfielder.

Chaim Bloom has proven he values versatility, so it’s little surprise the Red Sox are said to have their eye on a player like Gonzalez.

