Daytona 500 Lineup: Full Starting Order For NASCAR Opener

The field is set for the 2021 Daytona 500.

The front row for “The Great American Race” was determined by Wednesday’s qualifying session — Alex Bowman claimed the pole — with the rest of the Daytona 500 lineup filled out by Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Aric Almirola took the checkered flag in Duel No. 1, with Austin Dillon winning Duel No. 2.

Here’s the full lineup for the Daytona 500:

1st – Alex Bowman

2nd – William Byron

3rd – Aric Almirola

4th – Austin Dillon

5th – Christopher Bell

6th – Bubba Wallace

7th – Ryan Newman

8th – Kevin Harvick

9th – Joey Logano

10th – Kyle Busch

11th – Ryan Preece

12th – Chase Elliott

13th – Kyle Larson

14th – Ryan Blaney

15th – Daniel Suarez

16th – Corey LaJoie

17th – Michael McDowell

18th – David Ragan

19th – Jamie McMurray

20th – Kurt Busch

21st – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22nd – Chris Buescher

23rd – Matt DiBenedetto

24th – Brad Keselowski

25th – Denny Hamlin

26th – Martin Truex Jr.

27th – Cole Custer

28th – Joey Gase

29th – Tyler Reddick

30th – Chase Briscoe

31st – Austin Cindric

32nd – Derrike Cope

33rd – Erik Jones

34th – Ross Chastain

35th – Quin Houff

36th – Anthony Alfredo

37th – Cody Ware

38th – BJ McLeod

39th – Josh Bilicki

40th – Kaz Grala

Well, let’s go racing, shall we?

The 2021 Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

