Daytona 500 Lineup: Full Starting Order For NASCAR Opener

The field is set for the 2021 Daytona 500.
The front row for “The Great American Race” was determined by Wednesday’s qualifying session — Alex Bowman claimed the pole — with the rest of the Daytona 500 lineup filled out by Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Aric Almirola took the checkered flag in Duel No. 1, with Austin Dillon winning Duel No. 2.
Here’s the full lineup for the Daytona 500:
1st – Alex Bowman
2nd – William Byron
3rd – Aric Almirola
4th – Austin Dillon
5th – Christopher Bell
6th – Bubba Wallace
7th – Ryan Newman
8th – Kevin Harvick
9th – Joey Logano
10th – Kyle Busch
11th – Ryan Preece
12th – Chase Elliott
13th – Kyle Larson
14th – Ryan Blaney
15th – Daniel Suarez
16th – Corey LaJoie
17th – Michael McDowell
18th – David Ragan
19th – Jamie McMurray
20th – Kurt Busch
21st – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22nd – Chris Buescher
23rd – Matt DiBenedetto
24th – Brad Keselowski
25th – Denny Hamlin
26th – Martin Truex Jr.
27th – Cole Custer
28th – Joey Gase
29th – Tyler Reddick
30th – Chase Briscoe
31st – Austin Cindric
32nd – Derrike Cope
33rd – Erik Jones
34th – Ross Chastain
35th – Quin Houff
36th – Anthony Alfredo
37th – Cody Ware
38th – BJ McLeod
39th – Josh Bilicki
40th – Kaz Grala
Well, let’s go racing, shall we?
The 2021 Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.